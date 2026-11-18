Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Miami Autism Dad Victor Antunez interviews Lorena Zenteno of Advocacy Network on Disabilities, who makes a case most emergency plans miss: during a hurricane, a power outage or an extreme heat emergency, disability inclusion stops being about everyday participation and becomes a matter of safety, dignity and survival. A lawyer and the mother of a teenager with Down syndrome, Lorena connects disability rights with climate resilience, pushing Miami-Dade to build accessibility into emergency planning from the start, work she brought to Miami Climate Week 2026. Her message: climate resilience isn’t truly resilient unless it includes people with disabilities.

Subscribe to get Miami-Dade’s best disability resources, local events, and community news delivered to your inbox, FREE newsletter: https:// miamidadedisabilitynews.com/

If you’re a special-needs family weighing a move, selling an inherited home, or planning for the next 30 years, that’s my work as a Real Estate Professional here in Miami-Dade. I’m uniquely qualified to help. Call or text me directly: 305.401.6224

Connect with Lorena at Advocacy Network on Disabilities: https://www.advocacynetwork. org/