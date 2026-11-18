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Doral Mayor Christi Fraga joins host Janel Baez at Miami’s Community Newspapers for a one-on-one interview on the Janel Baez Talk Show. For Doral residents who usually see Fraga at City Hall or on the ballot, the full-length video offers a chance to hear from the mayor in a local interview setting.

Fraga and her Cuban-American family have called Doral home for more than two decades. In 2012, Doral voters made her the youngest person ever elected to their City Council. Her public service later took her to the Miami-Dade County School Board before she returned to city government as mayor in 2022. Doral residents reelected her in 2024. City of Doral

Watch the full Janel Baez Talk Show interview with Mayor Christi Fraga on this page. To learn more about her background, visit her official City of Doral biography. For more local stories and interviews, explore the Doral Tribune.