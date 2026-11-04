From Gables to Grove, Architect Frank Paredes Keeps His Focus Close to Home

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Frank Paredes’s introduction to architecture happened at his family’s home in Coral Gables, when his parents considered putting a swimming pool in the backyard.

His father invi ted an architect friend to sketch out the possibilities. For the young Paredes, seeing someone turn an idea into a drawing opened up an unexpected career path. Here was someone who drew for a living and could help a family imagine something that did not yet exist.

The pool would have to wait. About 20 years later, Paredes designed it for his parents himself.

It was a full-circle moment in a career that began in South Florida, took him to New York and ultimately brought him home.

Today, the founder of Miami-based Paredes Architects brings more than three decades of experience to projects across the region. His interest still centers on that early fascination: seeing what is possible, working through how it could happen and eventually walking through a place that once existed only in his imagination.

Learning the profession close to home

Paredes began working in architecture while studying at the University of Miami. His father encouraged him to get a job in the field before committing to the profession, making sure the daily work held the same appeal as the idea of becoming an architect.

At 18, he began contributing to Grove Hill while working at another architectural practice. His early experience also included work on the project that became Miami’s Four Seasons Hotel and Tower.

Those experiences introduced him to the collaboration and persistence behind large buildings. Visiting construction sites, he watched drawings take physical form, one concrete slab at a time.

He later worked at Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in New York, gaining experience within a much larger organization. But South Florida remained where he wanted to build his life.

“I always knew I needed to find a way back to Miami,” Paredes said.

A small practice with direct involvement

When Paredes developed his own practice, he made a deliberate decision about its size. He wanted to stay personally involved in the work and accessible to the people entrusting him with their projects.

That means participating in meetings, working through questions with engineers and following the consequences of a design decision across the building.

A change in ceiling height, for example, can affect mechanical systems or create a complication several floors above. Paredes enjoys anticipating those connections, bringing the practical demands of construction into the same conversation as light, space and how a room will feel.

For clients, that approach offers continuity. The architect who understands the original idea stays involved as it develops.

Looking at South Florida from the sidewalk

In Coconut Grove, that thinking extends beyond a building’s interior.

Discussing The Lincoln, a residential project at Lincoln Avenue and Southwest 27th Avenue, Paredes described the avenue as one of the main arteries into the Grove. His attention moves from the building to its corner entrance, the placement of vehicle access and the experience of someone walking past.

The neighborhood’s banyan trees also informed the facade concept developed by Brazilian facade consultant Cité Arquitetura. Paredes explained how the design’s vertical aluminum fins can filter views, provide privacy and help protect residences from direct sunlight.

For him, the surrounding neighborhood is central to the project’s appeal.

“The amenity is really Coconut Grove,” he said.

Asked how he would spend a day there without work obligations, Paredes imagined a stop at Chug’s Diner followed by a walk toward Bayshore and Peacock Park. He acknowledged that he would probably still be studying buildings along the way.

It is a habit that connects his professional life to his affection for home. South Florida is where he learned to look at architecture, where he returned to establish his practice and where he continues to find possibilities worth pursuing.

Paredes Architecture is located at 12915 SW 132 St, Suite 3 Miami, Florida 33186. For information, visit https://paredesarchitects.com/ or call 786 732-2693