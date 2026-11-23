Grand Public Kitchen & Bar is giving Miami diners new reasons to visit Coconut Grove this November, introducing a lineup of dining specials that includes a three-course lunch, a 40-ounce tomahawk steak, half-priced wine and Champagne, and a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Located in the heart of CocoWalk, the contemporary American restaurant is expanding its offerings with options for everything from business lunches and date nights to holiday celebrations.

Among the newest additions is The Social Lunch, a $35 three-course prix-fixe menu that debuted November 18. Designed for professionals looking to elevate their midday break, the menu features starters such as Salmon Tiradito and Mediterranean Hummus Dip, with Beef Carpaccio available for an additional $8.

Entrée selections include the Grand Burger and Chicken Ciabatta, while guests looking for something heartier can opt for Steak Frites for an additional $25. The meal concludes with the chef’s choice of gelato, coffee or tea.

Steak lovers can also take advantage of Tomahawk Tuesdays, featuring a 40-ounce Prime Tomahawk for $95 every Tuesday from 5 p.m. until closing. The weekly special offers guests a steakhouse-style dining experience in the heart of the Grove.

For those looking to unwind during the workweek, Wine Wednesdays offers half-off bottles of wine and Champagne every Wednesday from 5 p.m. until closing, making it an appealing option for after-work gatherings and midweek celebrations.

With Thanksgiving approaching, Grand Public is also preparing a holiday offering for diners who would rather leave the cooking to someone else.

Available November 25 and 26, the restaurant’s Turkey & Trimmings special features a traditional Thanksgiving meal for $38. The plate includes slow-roasted turkey with turkey jus, wild mushroom and chestnut stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and cranberry compote.

Beyond its November specials, Grand Public continues to offer daily Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., Reverse Happy Hour from 10 p.m. until closing, and weekend brunch beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Football fans can also visit on Sundays for the restaurant’s Sunday Football Club, featuring live games alongside exclusive game-day food and beverage specials.

Founded by Matthew Tsoumaris and Ryan Bassels, Grand Public combines contemporary American cuisine with internationally inspired flavors in a neighborhood-focused setting designed for both casual gatherings and special occasions.

Grand Public Kitchen & Bar is located at 3015 Grand Avenue, Suite 201, in Coconut Grove. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

For more information, visit enjoygrandpublic.com or follow @enjoygrandpublic on Instagram.