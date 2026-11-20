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Holiday meals, family gatherings, and busy schedules make digestive health an important part of seasonal wellness.

On The Grant Miller Show, Grant welcomes Andres Rodriguez, DO, gastroenterologist at GastroMed, for GastroMed Holiday Wellness, a conversation centered on digestive health during the holiday season.

The holiday wellness focus brings attention to questions about larger meals, bloating, heartburn, late-night eating, stress, alcohol, and changes in daily routines. It also emphasizes the importance of understanding digestive symptoms and recognizing when concerns deserve professional attention.

Dr. Rodriguez’s approach to care emphasizes listening to patients, providing education, and developing personalized treatment plans. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at the University of Miami/Jackson Health System and his Gastroenterology and Hepatology fellowship at Emory University. gastromedmiami.com

Whether you’re preparing a holiday dinner, attending family celebrations, or thinking about your everyday habits, this interview puts digestive wellness into the seasonal conversation.

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#GastroMed #DigestiveHealth #GutHealth #GrantMiller #HolidayWellness