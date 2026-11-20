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What happens after prostate cancer treatment? On The Michael Miller Show, host Michael Miller welcomes Carlos Ribero, Chip Black, and Bill Duquette for a candid conversation about diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and the experiences men often struggle to discuss.

The panel shares personal stories involving PSA testing, MRI scans, biopsies, second opinions, and the anxious wait for answers. Carlos describes discovering an elevated PSA after several years without blood work, while Bill and Chip explain how changes in their PSA readings prompted further evaluation.

Their experiences reflect different treatment paths, including prostatectomy, radiation, and hormone therapy. Throughout the discussion, the men speak openly about the physical and emotional realities of recovery, including incontinence, catheter use, erectile dysfunction, and changes in intimacy.

The conversation also considers how a diagnosis can affect partners and families. The panel discusses telling loved ones, communicating about difficult changes, finding clinicians they trust, and asking questions when making decisions about care.

Michael reflects on his own diagnosis, treatment, subsequent complications, and the experiences behind his book, What Comes After Survival. His story connects with a central theme of the discussion: completing treatment does not necessarily mean that every challenge has ended.

“Men don’t talk about it” captures the silence the panel hopes to address. By sharing their experiences, the men encourage more open conversations about prostate cancer and greater connection among people navigating similar challenges.

Watch the full discussion with Michael Miller, Carlos Ribero, Chip Black, and Bill Duquette for personal perspectives on life after prostate cancer and the importance of support beyond treatment.

PROSTATE CANCER SUPPORT RESOURCES

Contact each organization directly to confirm meeting schedules, registration, and eligibility.

CONNECT WITH MICHAEL MILLER

Have a story to share? Text 786-543-3872 or email michael@cnews.net.

Learn more about Michael’s book, What Comes After Survival, through its Amazon listing.

Explore more local stories and interviews at Miami’s Community Newspapers.