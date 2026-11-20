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Diagnosed with prostate cancer at just 45, veterinarian Don J. Harris, DVM, joins Michael Miller for a candid conversation about diagnosis, surgery, recovery, and the challenges that continued long after treatment.

In this interview with Miami’s Community Newspapers, Harris recalls how a routine checkup in 2002 revealed an elevated prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, result. Further evaluation and a biopsy led to a prostate cancer diagnosis. With a young son at home, he faced difficult decisions about his health and future.

Harris describes seeking multiple surgical opinions before choosing a radical prostatectomy. He shares his personal experience with years of complications, including urinary difficulties, scar tissue, additional procedures, and the emotional strain of an extended recovery.

The conversation addresses subjects men may find difficult to discuss: urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, changes in intimacy, and the impact of treatment on confidence and relationships. Harris speaks openly about how those experiences affected everyday life beyond the initial diagnosis.

Miller contributes his own experiences with prostate cancer and recovery, reflecting on the effects on his wife and family. Together, the two explore the fears, frustrations, and conversations that can accompany life after treatment, including the challenge of asking for help.

Their discussion connects with the experiences behind Miller’s book, What Comes After Survival. The interview considers what survivorship means when physical and emotional challenges continue—and why sharing those experiences matters to patients, partners, and families.

Throughout the conversation, Harris and Miller return to the importance of speaking openly, asking questions, and connecting with others who understand. Their stories offer a personal perspective on recovery and the need for continued support.

Watch the full conversation and share it with someone who may feel alone in their recovery.

This interview shares personal experiences. Discuss screening, treatment options, symptoms, and recovery concerns with a qualified healthcare professional.

Read Michael Miller’s What Comes After Survival

Learn more about the experiences behind the conversation in Michael Lee Miller’s book, What Comes After Survival.

Prostate cancer support resources

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