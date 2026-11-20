Prostate Cancer at 45: Don Harris on Life After Surgery | Michael Miller
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Diagnosed with prostate cancer at just 45, veterinarian Don J. Harris, DVM, joins Michael Miller for a candid conversation about diagnosis, surgery, recovery, and the challenges that continued long after treatment.
In this interview with Miami’s Community Newspapers, Harris recalls how a routine checkup in 2002 revealed an elevated prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, result. Further evaluation and a biopsy led to a prostate cancer diagnosis. With a young son at home, he faced difficult decisions about his health and future.
Harris describes seeking multiple surgical opinions before choosing a radical prostatectomy. He shares his personal experience with years of complications, including urinary difficulties, scar tissue, additional procedures, and the emotional strain of an extended recovery.
The conversation addresses subjects men may find difficult to discuss: urinary incontinence, erectile dysfunction, changes in intimacy, and the impact of treatment on confidence and relationships. Harris speaks openly about how those experiences affected everyday life beyond the initial diagnosis.
Miller contributes his own experiences with prostate cancer and recovery, reflecting on the effects on his wife and family. Together, the two explore the fears, frustrations, and conversations that can accompany life after treatment, including the challenge of asking for help.
Their discussion connects with the experiences behind Miller’s book, What Comes After Survival. The interview considers what survivorship means when physical and emotional challenges continue—and why sharing those experiences matters to patients, partners, and families.
Throughout the conversation, Harris and Miller return to the importance of speaking openly, asking questions, and connecting with others who understand. Their stories offer a personal perspective on recovery and the need for continued support.
Watch the full conversation and share it with someone who may feel alone in their recovery.
This interview shares personal experiences. Discuss screening, treatment options, symptoms, and recovery concerns with a qualified healthcare professional.
Read Michael Miller’s What Comes After Survival
Learn more about the experiences behind the conversation in Michael Lee Miller’s book, What Comes After Survival.
Prostate cancer support resources
Contact each organization to confirm current meeting details and participation requirements.
- Baptist Health — Cancer Support Groups: For information about men’s cancer support, contact Ezequiel Kuperman at 786-527-8092 or EzequielK@BaptistHealth.net. baptisthealth.net
- ZERO Prostate Cancer — Find a Support Group: Explore in-person and virtual groups for people affected by prostate cancer, including patients, partners, and caregivers. zerocancer.org
- Fresh Start — Prostate Cancer Support, Fort Lauderdale: ZERO lists meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Osswald Park, 2220 NW 21st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale. Families and partners are welcome. Call 954-854-3106 to confirm details.