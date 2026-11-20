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Michael Miller joins host J. Adrian Betancourt on The Miami Book Hub to discuss his newly released book, What Comes After Survival, and the challenges of navigating prostate cancer.

During the interview, Miller shares the inspiration behind his book and reflects on the struggles, uncertainties, and realities that accompany a cancer diagnosis. The conversation explores the experience of facing adversity and the questions that remain as someone begins to consider life beyond survival.

At the heart of the discussion is the search for purpose. Through his story, Miller examines what it means to move forward after difficult experiences and how those experiences can shape a person’s perspective on life.

Betancourt and Miller bring these themes into a conversation about resilience, reflection, and finding meaning after hardship. For readers interested in What Comes After Survival, the interview offers an introduction to the experiences and ideas behind the book.

Watch the full interview on The Miami Book Hub to hear Michael Miller’s story and learn more about the message behind What Comes After Survival.