﻿Depression in the Time of Covid-19

I am worried about you. We are living in such troubling times. Never before in our lifetimes have we been under siege by a virus that has affected the entire world, causing so many deaths, a pandemic. This is not a movie, this is real.

Our world has changed. We are isolated at home, worrying about masks, job loss and vulnerability.

Depression can easily overwhelm you. Life is hard enough without adding this new “normal”.

Often people put on a happy face (Robin Williams.). We don’t always know what pain people are hiding inside. I know. Our young son Jamie took his life. He was hiding his depression. Depression can strike anyone, you don’t have to be diagnosed with a mental illness.

In 2017 the NIMH estimated 7% of U.S. adults had at least one major depressive episode. Depression is most common in ages 18 to 25,. Women are twice as likely than men to have had an episode. The WHO estimates over 300 million people worldwide have depression. According to the CDC in the U.S., per 100,000, suicide affects whites the highest (16.84), followed by Native Americans 14.84), with African Americans, Asians and Hispanics (7.2)

From 1999 to 2018, our suicide rate had climbed 35%, or over 48,000 annually people were lost. On average, there are 132 suicides per day. One can only imagine how high these numbers are today.

Shockingly in 2019 our own County Commission slashed funds for mental issues by 40%. Today we must provide more resources for depression, not less. We need to talk about it more, we need to remove any stigma from those suffering with depression and provide more help. It is an epidemic.

So, what can we do during this pandemic? We must stay safe, try to keep busy, and do all we can to reach out to family and friends, many of whom are isolated at home, alone. We need to keep spirits up. People are lonely and afraid.

One way I try to reach out to others is to make a list of those to remember to call. Texting is good, but it does not take the place of a personal call. It is so much better to hear a warm, friendly voice and know you’re cared for. It makes the caller feel better too. We can get through this, it won’t last forever.

If you are feeling depressed NAMI Miami has zoom groups for those who have a loved one with mental health challenges, and for those who need support for themselves, visit online at www.namimiami.org

MIND charity has a 24 hour helpline 800-123-3393. Compassionate Friends has a Miami Chapter for those who have lost a loved one (305) 460-5762. The suicide hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Peggy Bell can be reached online at PeggyBell123@gmail.com.