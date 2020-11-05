﻿PuroClean of Aventura/Davie: Paramedics of Property Damage

Property damage caused by water, smoke or fire should always be handled by professionals to prevent emergencies from becoming catastrophes. Whether due to flooding, flames, smoke or mold, or in the event of biohazard cleanups, PuroClean of Aventura/Davie provides the expert restoration services needed by homeowners and business owners.

PuroClean technicians recently restored a flooded apartment building that houses 600 people. “We see this happen a lot. A pipe burst, flooding the entire ground level, including 40 rooms and the main lobby,” says Ricardo Herdan, who co-owns PuroClean of Aventura/Davie along with David Shiffman.

“In the drying process, we used industrial fans and dehumidifiers throughout the flooded areas. Our team also had to solve another typical problem in our line of work: powering all the equipment. We solved that by bringing in generators to plug into,” explains Herdan.

The PuroClean team also recently completed a fire restoration job that caused the shutdown of an entire wing of a local medical facility, all during COVID-19. PuroClean restored the 10,000 square-foot facility and reconstructed the damaged structure to bring it back up to pre-disaster standards.

“Medical patients depend on this medical center, so it was important to finish the job as quickly as possible,” adds Shiffman. “We worked hard to minimize the disruption of services the facility provides for the community. The property managers extended their most sincere appreciation for our swift and effective response.”

Biohazard cleanup services

During COVID-19, PuroClean of Aventura/Davie has provided biohazard cleanups for many commercial properties, including the Aventura Marketing Council and the Key Biscayne Police Department and Fire Station. Taking into account all of their concerns, the company incorporated all of its quickest and most effective methods.

Here for our Community

PuroClean of Aventura/Davie prides itself on providing timely professional services for the community whenever disaster strikes. For businesses, the company can also create disaster preparedness plans ahead of time, at no cost. “When an emergency situation occurs, every minute counts,” says Shiffman.

PuroClean of Aventura/Davie can be reached 24/7 at (305) 907-7373 or info.aventura@puroclean.com. For Miami-Dade and Broward, (954) 233-1100 or info.davie.puroclean.com.