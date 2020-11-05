﻿West Coast University Miami ﻿scores outstanding 98.4 percent pass rate in 2019 for first-time NCLEX test takers

With the strategic preparation and support from West Coast University Miami (WCU-Miami), aspiring nurse Raquel Nader passed her NCLEX, graduated as a registered nurse, and was hired all while a global health pandemic was sweeping the world.

“I saw my nursing brothers and sisters in need and I just wanted to get out there and help with COVID as soon as I could,” said Nader, West Coast University graduate. “I put in the work, got the green light from my WCU-Miami NCLEX coach, and passed the exam on my first try.”

Raquel was in good company at her WCU-Miami campus as the pass rate amon

g BSN students taking the NCLEX on their first attempt was 98.4% in 2019*, which is important for aspiring students hoping to become a practicing nurse.

“The NCLEX is the ultimate goal — pass your NCLEX boards and become an RN,” said WCU-Miami instructor Sandi Maxwell-Cooke, MSN Ed. BSN, RN. “Our students are taught how to think critically, apply concepts, and answer those questions so they can pass the NCLEX on their first attempt.”

To help students achieve this ultimate goal, WCU-Miami personalizes its support by implementing weekly learning exercises covering all important NCLEX topics and identifying the weaknesses and progress of each student. WCU-Miami’s team of NCLEX advisors address each student’s areas for improvement with NCLEX boot camps, tutoring, one-on-one meetings, and access to a virtual library of educational books and videos.

“We do everything it takes for these students to pass on the first time, said Maxwell-Cooke, MSN Ed. BSN, RN. “As NCLEX advisors, we meet with the students even on weekends. We work with their schedule to give them that extra push.”

This individualized attention stems from the university’s student-centric culture, which focuses on identifying, understanding, and responding to every student’s needs. From NCLEX advisors and professors to the dean and other leadership, it’s all hands on deck to achieve good student outcomes. Professors meet with the dean every week to identify students at risk, analyze their weaknesses, and strategize on how to best support the student.

“Professors are very available and they’re always willing to help, which is something you don’t always get at other universities,” said Nader. “Even though I was a little nervous, with the weekly learning exercises and all the readings they give you at WCU, I knew I couldn’t have been more ready for the NCLEX.”

Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Raquel successfully passed the NCLEX and achieved her dream of helping save lives in a time when our community desperately needs its healthcare heroes. It’s proof that WCU’s student-centric approach leads to student success, regardless of the circumstances.

*Florida Board of Nursing National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) Pass Rate West Coast University – Miami Campus 2019 Bachelor First-Time Test Takers (Passed/Overall Total) – 123/125 Passage Rate – 98.40%