Super Food:

Coffee shops have made matcha a household name. Matcha is made from ground up green tea leaves and is known for its beautiful bright green color. It’s often made into lattes because the taste is less bitter than other types of green tea. Matcha contains high levels of chlorophyll, which helps transport oxygen and has been studied for its potential anticancer effects.

There are many ways to enjoy this super food. Sip a cup of hot tea, enjoy it iced, try it in ice cream and lattes. When you buy powdered tea like matcha, you can sprinkle green tea and all of its benefits into any food including salad dressings and baked goods. Tea connoisseurs know there’s a difference in taste and texture depending

on how the leaves were harvested, where they were grown and how it’s ground. Take care not

to over cook your green tea—water temperature and steep time makes a difference in whether or not the polyphenols are available to do their job in your body!