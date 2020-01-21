Legumes, dark leafy greens, and spirulina will carry iron safely through your GI tract. Make a salad, throw plenty of colorful veggies in

it and top it off with some shrimp or black beans.A healthy diet for thicker hair.

After you’ve had your fill of healthy meals, try having

a mini spa day at home with a luxurious scalp massage. Stimulating your scalp with

a massage helps hair grow

by increasing blood flow to hair follicles. Use this time to get creative and relax. Light some candles, use fragrant oils for your massage and sip a cup of chamomile tea. Stress management and relaxation exercises will help your hair grow by allowing your “rest and digest” response do some regenerative work. Make self-care a priority and you’ll likely notice less hairs abandoning your head.