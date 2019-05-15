Blueberry Almond Cookies

These soft, chewy cookies are healthy enough for breakfast and decadent enough dessert.
Ingredients:
- 2 cup blanched almond flour
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 Tbsp butter, melted
- 1 tsp almond extract
- 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
- 2 Tbsp blanched almonds, chopped
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 350F
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- In a bowl, whisk almond flour, coconut sugar, baking powder and salt
- Add milk, melted butter and almond extract then whisk to combine
- Add blueberries and almonds and fold in with a rubber spatula
- Scoop about 1Tbsp dough and roll into a ball then flatten slightly and place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.
- Bake 15-17 minutes, until just golden then cool completely
