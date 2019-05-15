Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Blueberry Almond Cookies

By: Danielle Moore |May 15, 2019

These soft, chewy cookies are healthy enough for breakfast and decadent enough dessert.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cup blanched almond flour
  • 1/4 cup coconut sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 Tbsp butter, melted
  • 1 tsp almond extract
  • 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
  • 2 Tbsp blanched almonds, chopped

How to make it:

  • Preheat oven to 350F
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
  • In a bowl, whisk almond flour, coconut sugar, baking powder and salt
  • Add milk, melted butter and almond extract then whisk to combine
  • Add blueberries and almonds and fold in with a rubber spatula
  • Scoop about 1Tbsp dough and roll into a ball then flatten slightly and place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.
  • Bake 15-17 minutes, until just golden then cool completely

