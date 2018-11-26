Can the Bacteria in our Gut Really Influence our Weight?

New research indicates that the type and amount of bacteria that live in our gut influences our weight. How is this possible, you may wonder? We have long known that our gut is teaming with bacteria.These microorganisms are necessary for our health and well-being.We also know that the so-called micro biome (gut bacteria) acts as a “second brain,” sending powerful signals through the body and communicating with the brain. Recently, scientists have identified the actual genes of our gut bacteria. It turns out there are many more bacterial genes than human genes.These genes make up substances that go into our bloodstream and affect our body chemistry.

As we eat and start digesting our food, the gut bacteria help break down the food. Some bacteria are better than others

in disseminating our food and aiding digestion, thereby adding more calories to our body and possibly increasing our weight. Some people may assume that having these kinds of bacteria would make it harder to lose weight, but is this really true?

Scientists have taken bacteria from 77 pairs of identical twins – one of whom was lean and the other obese. The study found that the diversity of the gut bacteria was lower in the obese twins.The bacteria were transferred into the guts of lean mice.The bacteria from the obese twin made these mice fat, but bacteria from the lean twin did not. This exciting discovery may lead to treatments that help people prevent weight gain or lose weight by controlling their gut bacteria.