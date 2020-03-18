Dr. Jaime L. Sepulveda Expands his Practice to Enhance Women’s Beauty

“Improved quality of life, however, is not limited to daily activities. I have experienced multiple instances, during post-surgery follow-up sessions, where my patients volunteer information regarding improved sexual function once they’ve recovered from surgery,” said Dr. Sepulveda.

“And then recently, I’ve started seeing medical literature pointing to markedly improved sexual function. What I find most relevant is that the marked improvement was actually measured by trustworthy standardized- research methods, specifically designed to measure sexual function in patients with vaginal prolapse and incontinence.”

In an age of patient-centered care, one during which outcomes in surgical care are determined by patient satisfaction, feedback from patients often outweighs conventional medical measurements.

“It is clear now that surgery for the care of urinary incontinence and vaginal laxity have a positive impact that translates into improved sexual function,” said Dr. Sepulveda. “They have sex more frequently and engage more frequently in intercourse – and more often they look forward to it because is so much more satisfying. I continue to learn from my patients and their partners. They have shown me the role of my care in their sexual health and their overall wellbeing.”

For Dr. Sepulveda, these positive testimonials have prompted him to pursue improved techniques learned from world experts in cosmetic gynecology.

“I have added cosmetic genital procedures to my reconstructive work. It came as a natural addition to the surgeries for prolapse and incontinence. The use of a surgical laser has become the standard to perform genital cosmetic procedures with optimal safety and results. It translates to improved wound healing, decreased rate of complications, and decreased blood loss. Overall, patients do better when surgery is performed with a surgical laser.”

The continued quest for the best cosmetic procedures has taken Dr. Sepulveda to train with recognized world experts. Having performed reconstructive procedures himself for over 25 years, he is using his expertise to train surgeons – more than 500 to date – who specifically travelled to Miami to learn from Dr. Sepulveda in the operating room.

“The approaches I have adopted come as a direct result of my travels to learn from the best surgeons out there in each specific procedure,” he said. Last year, in fact, Dr. Sepulveda was named an associate of the Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of America in Beverly Hills, Calif., where he trained with the pioneer in cosmetic gynecology Dr. David Matlock.

“I learned to integrate laser cosmetic gynecologic procedures with the reconstructive procedures that I’ve done for over two decades.”

The procedures known as Designer Laser Labioplasty ® and Designer Laser Vaginoplasty® have been used for over 10 years with proven results and satisfaction.

“And I am happy to be able to offer them to my patients,” Dr. Sepulveda added.

The term vaginal rejuvenation has been used now for a few years. For many women and their partners, the term is both enticing and puzzling. Dr. Sepulveda explains, “Vaginal rejuvenation is not a procedure or a single treatment. It is a group of procedures aimed at improving and enhancing the appearance and function of the female genitalia.” He noted that it includes surgical procedures and the application of cellular therapy.

Dr. Sepulveda uses cellular therapy for the O-Shot® a procedure popularized in the media for its effects in sexual function and for the Vampire Winglift®, a procedure used to revitalize and lift the labia, whereby providing a more youthful appearance.

In patient consultations with Dr. Sepulveda, he often speaks to his passion for patient care in this unique field. “Taking care of my patients has always been a fascinating journey in which innovation has allowed me to apply my experience to new discoveries,” he says.

“The goal is to instill great confidence in my patients by enhancing their well-being, helping them to build stronger relationships, and maintaining a youthful outlook in life.”

Cosmetic Gynecology Procedures

• Designer Laser Labioplasty®️

• Designer Laser Vaginoplasty®️

• Laser perineoplasty

• Laser hymenoplasty

• Vampire Winglift®️

• O-Shot®️

• G-Spot enhancement shot®️

• Microneedling rejuvenation of labia majora

• South Beach Bikini Makeover

Reconstructive Procedures

• Vaginal surgery for advanced pelvic organ prolapse repair

• Plastic repair of perineal scar

• Revision of repairs with unacceptable results including dyspareunia (painful intercourse)

• Fistula repair

• Vaginal hysterectomy

• Vaginal implant revision surgery

• Midurethral slings for urinary stress incontinence

• Repair of post-hysterectomy vaginal prolapse

Dr. Sepulveda

• Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Fellow of the American College of Surgeons

• Board Certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

• Herman And Wallace certified in Pelvic Rehabilitation

• Associate of the Laser Vaginal Rejuvenation Institute of America- Beverly Hills

