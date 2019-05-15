Keto and Cancer Treatment

Cutting Off Cancer’s Fuel

Carbohydrates break down into glucose, and because keto limits carbohydrates, it holds the potential to starve cancer cells of glucose–a crucial compound that cancer cells need in order to grow. Cancer cells also have malfunctioning power plants (mitochondria) and higher insulin receptors than other cells; the cells rely on glucose to power up. Intermittent fasting can also help increase your production of ketones, lower blood sugar, and deprive cancer cells of fuel.

Caloric deficiency combined with a ketogenic diet is being studied for its potential to reduce tumor growth. Research conducted on mice has shown promise for brain tumor reduction. Another amazing twist: free radicals are also reduced while your body processes ketones as fuel!