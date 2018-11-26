People With Immune Deficiencies Are Especially Susceptible to Harm From Mold

In some cases, mold infection can cause severe illness and even death.

Microscopic organisms belonging to the fungi family, mold reproduces though airborne spores and can propagate on almost any surface. It most commonly thrives in humid, warm and damp environments.

“Southeast Florida is the only locale in the U.S. with a tropical climate,” said Dr. Gary Rosen, a Florida-licensed building contractor and accredited mold remediation instructor.“The climate is ideal for hidden mold growth.”

Common types of mold include aspergillus, cladosporium, alternaria, penicillium and stachybotrys (also known as “black mold” and “the silent killer”). Such types are associated with an array of health risks including respiratory difficulties, fatigue, immune suppression, chronic nasal congestion, sinusitis, eye irritation, rashes, eczema and fever.

Though mold itself has not been shown to induce immune deficiencies in people with normal immune functions, those with immunocompromised systems face a disproportionately greater risk than others. According to an August 2002 article published inThe New England Journal of Medicine, opportunistic mold such as aspergillus fumigatus is responsible for invasive aspergillosis, a deadly systemic disease that causes actual mold growth inside the lungs and results in high mortality rates in people with weakened immune systems and low white blood cell counts.