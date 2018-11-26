People With Immune Deficiencies Are Especially Susceptible to Harm From Mold

Long-term mold exposure is bad news for anyone, regardless of age or gender. But for people with compromised immune systems or immune deficiencies like HIV, SCID and CVID, it can be especially harmful.
In some cases, mold infection can cause severe illness and even death.
Microscopic organisms belonging to the fungi family, mold reproduces though airborne spores and can propagate on almost any surface. It most commonly thrives in humid, warm and damp environments.
“Southeast Florida is the only locale in the U.S. with a tropical climate,” said Dr. Gary Rosen, a Florida-licensed building contractor and accredited mold remediation instructor.“The climate is ideal for hidden mold growth.”
Common types of mold include aspergillus, cladosporium, alternaria, penicillium and stachybotrys (also known as “black mold” and “the silent killer”). Such types are associated with an array of health risks including respiratory difficulties, fatigue, immune suppression, chronic nasal congestion, sinusitis, eye irritation, rashes, eczema and fever.
Though mold itself has not been shown to induce immune deficiencies in people with normal immune functions, those with immunocompromised systems face a disproportionately greater risk than others. According to an August 2002 article published inThe New England Journal of Medicine, opportunistic mold such as aspergillus fumigatus is responsible for invasive aspergillosis, a deadly systemic disease that causes actual mold growth inside the lungs and results in high mortality rates in people with weakened immune systems and low white blood cell counts.
“In my 15-year career, I have analyzed thousands of doctors’ reports and lab results and can conclude with absolute certainty that there is a direct causational link between mold presence in the home and workplace and a compromised immune system,” said Avigayel Klein, Florida state certified mold inspector, remediator and certified hygienic technologist. “Therefore, people with already compromised immune systems need to act faster than others.”
Affordable, effective solutions are available. If you suspect your home may be harming you due to mold and other airborne contaminants, it is recommended you contact a state- licensed mold remediation specialist as soon as possible.
