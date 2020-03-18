RHUBARB CRISP A VEGETARIAN DESSERT WITH A WHOLE GRAIN OAT TOPPING

INGREDIENTS

For the filling: 

5 cups chopped rhubarb, washed and diced into ½ inch pieces 

2/3 cup white sugar 

2 tablespoons cornstarch or all-purpose flour 

1 teaspoon cinnamon

For the topping: 

½ cup all-purpose flour 

¾ cup brown sugar 

1 cup old-fashioned oats 

½ cup butter, cut into small cubes 

1 teaspoon cinnamon 

1 teaspoon vanilla recipe

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a cast iron pan or 8 inch square baking dish and set aside.

2. Toss the rhubarb with sugar, cinnamon and either cornstarch or flour. Place in baking dish.

3. In a mixing bowl, add all the topping ingredients, except the butter, and mix together.

4. Add the butter and cut it into the oat mixture with a pastry cutter. You can also use your hands to do this, breaking up the butter cubes and mixing to create a crumbly topping. Sprinkle this over the rhubarb mixture.

5. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until bubbling. If the top is browning too quickly, you can cover it with tinfoil and then remove the foil for the last 10 minutes of baking to finish crisping up the top. When fully cooked the rhubarb should be tender and the topping golden brown.

6. Allow to cool for 5-10 minutes before serving with vanilla ice cream.