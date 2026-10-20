Carl Levin: The Architect Who Draws Coconut Grove Closer

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A Two-Person Firm, By Design

CLA+D is a boutique operation in the truest sense, operated by Carl and his wife Jennifer — and that is exactly how they want it. “We didn’t want to hire a bunch of people and run the risk of losing touch with the community and the projects,” Levin says. “Instead, you pick up the phone, you get me.”

The division of labor is clean and complementary. Carl handles the first client meeting and the construction drawings that go to the city, while Jennifer leads the design process with clients and manages the build once permits come through. When the workday ends, the roles come off with it; the office stays at the office and home goes home. Growth has come entirely through repeat clients and word of mouth.

Their ties to Coconut Grove run deep. The Levins have raised a family here, and roughly 90 percent of the firm’s work sits within the City of Miami, 60 percent of that in the Grove itself. “We love to enhance the fabric of the community while keeping it intact,” Levin says.

Designing Around the Client, Not the Ego

That same humility also defines CLA+D’s approach to design. Instead of steering clients toward a signature aesthetic, the firm creates homes that reflect the owner’s vision. “We don’t have that ego of, ‘No, this is my style, and this is what you must have.’ It’s your house,” he says. “If you want a Mediterranean-style home, we’ll design a Mediterranean-style home. You’re hiring us to realize your dream.”

Respecting the Canopy

In the Grove, the biggest obstacle to any project is rarely the client or the budget; it’s the cherished tree canopy here. His firm designs around them from the outset, ordering a survey and a root excavation before construction begins. Too many people, he notes, do it backward, designing the house first and then scrambling to figure out what to do with a tree that was unaccounted for. “We’ve turned down projects rather than be the architect who took down a hundred-year-old oak,” says Levin.

From Blueprints to Parade Routes

If Levin’s day job protects the physical character of the neighborhood, his civic life helps keep its spirit alive. He serves as president of the King Mango Strut, the irreverent neighborhood parade that has served to spoof current events since 1982. His path to running it was almost accidental.

“Our office was in Mayfair near the Arts Festival office, and I ran into one of the longtime organizers. I asked if they were bringing it back; he said yes, and I offered to help organize it. I got sucked in.” Several years later, he is still at the helm and recently joined the board of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival as well. “Between that beloved institution and the Strut, I’m endeavoring to keep those traditions alive.”

Producing a parade that draws up to 10,000 people each year is no easy feat. Planning begins in June, and the hardest part, Levin says, is landing on a theme that will still be relevant half a year later. The operation rests on three pillars: raising the money, drawing the crowd, and rounding up roughly 50 acts to fill a 90-minute route. One thing people tend to forget, he adds, is that participation is open to all.

A Boost for Local Business

For the businesses lining the parade route, the Strut represents a tremendous opportunity. “It’s one of the biggest days of the year in the Grove,” Levin says. “You’ve got 10,000 to 12,000 people gathered within steps of dozens of stores, restaurants, and shops throughout the business district.” With hundreds of marchers staging on Commodore Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., his advice to local businesses is simple: “Get out on the sidewalk and sell!”

The Coconut Grove Business Improvement District (BID) has been a steady partner to the parade, fielding a float for years, helping with street banners, co-sponsoring the poster unveiling, and connecting the Strut to local sponsors, with the BID’s Executive Director Mark Burns proving instrumental. Looking ahead, Levin sees the BID’s events programming as its greatest strength. “They bring business to the Grove, and they take it a step further by bringing the community together.”

Off the Clock

When he is not drawing houses or wrangling a parade, Levin is usually with his family. He has 15-year-old twins, and his son plays in the School of Rock house band, which keeps them on the road. Last summer’s tour ran through Atlanta, Asheville, Cincinnati, Nashville, and Memphis. The rest of his downtime is usually spent on the pickleball courts by the fire station.

Carl Levin Architects + Design is located at 2980 McFarlane Road, Second Floor, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For more information, call (305) 442-3118, email carl@cla-d.com, or visit cla-d.com.