Fierce and Fearless – Committed to Community

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Dr. Danay Rodriguez-Arritola Continues to Lead, Serve, and Inspire

A year ago, Inspire Health Magazine introduced Dr. Danay Rodriguez-Arritola as a fierce and fearless healthcare leader, mentor, advocate, and community champion. Today, she continues to embody those qualities through her work as Chief Nursing Officer at Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs Campus, where she remains committed to patients, nurses, physicians, and staff. Under her leadership, the campus continues to prioritize quality, patient safety, and compassionate care, earning an overall four-star CMS quality rating in 2025. For Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola, recognition is not the destination—it is a reflection of a culture built every day.

“Quality isn’t a project, it’s our culture.”

Her leadership also extends beyond the hospital as President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) Miami Chapter. Through this role, she supports the professional development of Hispanic nurses and nursing students while advocating for the healthcare needs of the Hispanic community. She believes leadership means opening doors, mentoring others, and empowering the next generation to recognize the value of their voices and experiences.

Dr. Rodriguez-Arritola has also expanded her impact through private practice, providing primary care and mental health services. Her approach recognizes the connection between physical, emotional, and mental well-being, emphasizing prevention, education, early intervention, and long-term wellness.

Her commitment to service continues through clothing drives, back-to-school programs, toy drives, and other community initiatives. As a Board Member of the Blue Fury Foundation, she supports programs providing children with opportunities in sports, athletics, arts, and creative activities, while also helping families through food and clothing drives.

Dr. Anyuniet Morales Leads with Purpose, Compassion, and Hope

Dr. Anyuniet Morales, DNP, FNP, is a healthcare leader whose journey reflects courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to serving others. Fierce and fearless in her pursuit of excellence, she believes quality healthcare extends beyond treating illness it means seeing the person behind the diagnosis and ensuring every individual receives care with dignity, respect, and compassion.

As a Quality Director, Dr. Morales works to strengthen the systems, standards, and practices that promote safe, effective, high-quality care. At the same time, her role as a Family Nurse Practitioner keeps her connected to the heart of healthcare: listening to patients, advocating for their needs, answering questions, and ensuring they feel heard and valued.

For Dr. Morales, leadership and service are inseparable. She believes quality healthcare should be accessible to everyone, regardless of circumstances or resources. This commitment extends into the community, where she volunteers at events providing free healthcare services to individuals and families who may otherwise experience barriers to care. Through health education, assessments, guidance, and reassurance, she offers more than medical support—she offers hope, dignity, and compassion.

Her service also extends beyond clinical care through clothing drives, toy drives, and charitable initiatives supporting children and families in need. Her generosity reaches communities throughout the United States and internationally, reflecting her belief that compassion has no borders. She understands that addressing social and human needs is an essential part of caring for the whole person.

Patricia Vila: From Journalism to Public Relations Leadership

Patricia Vila has built a distinguished career at the intersection of journalism, communications and public relations. Based in South Florida, Vila is best known for her work with CNN and for later establishing herself as a public relations executive and communications strategist.

Her journalism career began at CNN, where she progressed from an entry-level position into important editorial and production roles. One of the defining moments of her career came in 1997, when she was part of the pioneering team that helped establish CNN’s Havana bureau. The bureau was the first American news organization bureau in Cuba since 1969, giving Vila the opportunity to report from a historically significant and politically complex environment.

During her years in journalism, Vila covered major international stories, including the Cuban Rafter Crisis, events in Haiti and a hostage crisis in Peru. She also traveled internationally for news assignments and interviewed five world leaders. Her reporting on the Elian Gonzalez story was recognized with an Edward R. Murrow Award, adding a major distinction to her journalism career.

After more than a decade in journalism, Vila transitioned into public relations, marketing and business development. She eventually founded Patty Vila Media, a communications and media advisory firm. Her experience as a journalist has shaped her approach to public relations, particularly her emphasis on storytelling, media relationships, credibility and clear communication.

Vila’s work has included healthcare, hospitality, real estate and nonprofit organizations, with particular expertise in media relations and bilingual communications. In 2024, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored her with its Communications Award, recognizing her contributions to the communications industry and South Florida’s Hispanic business community.

Today, Patricia Vila represents how journalism skills can translate into successful public relations leadership. Her career demonstrates the enduring value of relationships, storytelling and authentic communication.

Fierce and Fearless Becomes a Movement

The words Fierce and Fearless have also taken on an even greater meaning.

The Fierce and Fearless movement is becoming a platform centered on community, recognition, empowerment, and service.

In 2026, Fierce and Fearless launched a community recognition initiative designed to honor women and community leaders directly in their workplaces and community environments. Rather than waiting for people to come to an awards ceremony, the organization brought recognition to the people themselves.