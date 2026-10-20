Jane Muir: Champion of Community and Leader in Business Law

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Setting the standard for efficiency and community engagement, while blending professional acumen with altruism

Jane Muir is a leader in the Miami legal landscape. She founded J. Muir & Associates in 2018 and has spent over 15 years building a business law practice, a strong team and a sterling reputation for client and community commitment. The firm has since grown to offices in Miami/Coral Gables, Boynton Beach, Gainesville and Tampa, serving clients statewide.

Firm Philosophy

Muir & Associates’ practice is rooted in effective legal support and investment in the community.

Jane has recently been appointed receiver for several embattled companies in hospitality, automotive and lending across Florida, and defended an attorney sued by his former firm in arbitration, defeating claims of usurped corporate opportunities and recovering legal costs after trial.

Partner Victoria Morton, an experienced community association manager and general counsel, supports non-profit associations. With the hiring of Partner Brooke Davis Bird, the firm has also expanded into Technology Law, Trademarks and IP services.

Office manager Devon Schweidel’s administrative team leverages technology to handle significant volume and stay ready for the rigorous civil procedures that took effect Jan. 1, 2025 – technology paired with genuine community commitment.

Education and Professional Background

Jane’s legal career began at the University of Miami School of Law, where she was drawn to oral advocacy, competing in dozens of intramural, state, regional and national negotiation, mock trial and appellate advocacy competitions. She won “Best Brief” in Miami Law’s Advanced Moot Court competition and earned the John F. Evans Memorial Scholarship in the prestigious Litigation Skills program. Her dedication to advocacy earned her induction into the Order of Barristers, a national honor society for top student advocates.

Graduating after the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, fate led her to establish a firm. “In my first month in business, our gross revenue was $350, which I used to pay for a $100 virtual office and business cards,” Jane recounts. “I started out by attending community events, and that was where I found clients.”

At first, she handled a peculiar assortment of cases for friends who had nowhere else to turn – “I even recovered a dog from an ex-boyfriend,” she says. Novel situations became an area of expertise, and satisfied clients became her biggest fans and referral sources.

As the practice grew, Jane gravitated toward representing smart, detail-oriented entrepreneurs seeking efficient results, and the firm became focused on business law, handling contracts and litigation as outside general counsel to businesses.

Leadership and Awards

A self-described “joiner,” Jane’s community service has led to executive and leadership roles. “I showed up for a luncheon for the Coral Gables Bar Association, and the website was out of date,” she recalls. “I volunteered to fix it, so they invited me onto the board.” She was quickly elevated to Treasurer, President-Elect and President for 2012-2013.

Jane also volunteered for the Miami Dade Bar, formerly the Dade County Bar Association, first as a writer and editor for the Bulletin. She joined the board of directors in 2010 and backed initiatives including a website redesign, new financial controls and hiring an executive director, while serving as Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President, President-Elect and President for 2020-2021.

Jane’s tenure as President of the Miami-Dade Bar Association was marked by significant achievements, including a renovation of the association’s headquarters into a co-working space for attorneys and a successful rebrand with a new name and logo.

Jane and her firm have been widely recognized: the Florida Bar’s 2015 Lynn Futch Most Productive Young Lawyer Award, the Miami Dade Bar’s 2023 Johnnie M. Ridgely President’s Award, and the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Businesswoman of the Year. She also recently earned lifetime membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The firm has grown to a team of 12, including four attorneys, and has been recognized as a Law Firm Champion of Women by the Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, and as the 2023 Diamond Award Winner from the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce.

Contact Information

Visit J. Muir & Associates at 121 Alhambra Plaza, Suite 1500, Coral Gables, FL 33134; call 786-756-8442; or follow @jmuirandassociates on Instagram; visit https://www.jmuirandassociates.com/ to use their contact form.