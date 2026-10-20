Miami Goes Pink in October

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The Miami/Ft. Lauderdale community is gathering together on Saturday, October 17 to support people who have been impacted by breast cancer. The 2026 Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk is an opportunity for all of us to come together and do our part to save more lives from this disease. Breast cancer will affect approximately 24,700 people in Florida this year. We’ve made tremendous progress in detecting breast cancers early and advancing treatments that can cure most breast cancers, but far too many people still die from the disease. Approximately 3,360 Floridians will die from breast cancer this year and breast cancer is the leading cause of death among Hispanic women when it comes to cancer. Susan G Komen is invested in amplifying their message in South Florida to save lives while we continue to look for a cure.

Now is our opportunity to raise money that will lead to the next treatment, that provides financial assistance to someone in treatment now who cannot afford daily living expenses, that helps pass legislation to break down barriers to health care so that everyone can get the medical attention they need. Now is the time to join 10,000 supporters, survivors, people in treatment, family members and loved ones at the Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk.

Walk Day is a family-friendly and fun opportunity to wear pink and show your support for the breast cancer community. There’s no cost to register but fundraising is encouraged. With thanks to our generous donors, corporate partners and thoughtful supporters, Komen has invested more than $1.1 billion in research, second only to the U.S. government. It has also invested nearly $2.5 billion in advocacy, community programs, education and patient support services.

Anyone affected by breast cancer can contact Komen’s Patient Care Center and get the support they need at no cost. Patient navigators are here to help as you go through appointments, treatment and follow-up care, compassionate staff can provide emotional support and connect you with additional services in your community. All of this is made possible by money raised throughout the year, including at this year’s MORE THAN PINK Walk.

Walk Day is an experience like no other. The energy. The excitement. The passion. The commitment to ending breast cancer deaths is unmatched. Doors open early, before the sun even rises. By the time the sun is up, thousands have arrived at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo Center, ready to cheer, celebrate, hug a loved one and show the impact of Komen’s Mission. Saving more lives from this disease is possible. Every donation, volunteer and advocate drives progress toward a world where no one dies from this disease.

We invite everyone in our community to be part of Walk Day. Learn more, register, form a team and support Komen’s Mission at www.Komen.org/MiamiWalk or contact Gil Zepeda at GZepeda@Komen.org.