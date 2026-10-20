Recapturing the Vision Enters a New Era While Continuing a Legacy of Changing Lives

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For more than three decades, Recapturing the Vision (RTV) has worked quietly behind the scenes to strengthen families, empower young people, and provide opportunities for individuals to build brighter futures. What began as a community-focused nonprofit has grown into an organization serving hundreds of youth and families across South Florida through education, mentoring, workforce development, social-emotional learning, and family engagement.

Today, RTV is entering a defining new chapter.

In November 2025, Founder and longtime Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jacqueline Del Rosario transitioned leadership to her son, Alex Del Rosario, who now serves as the organization’s CEO. While leadership has changed, the mission remains the same: helping individuals and families make better decisions that create stronger communities.

The transition represents more than a change in title. It reflects years of intentional planning and a commitment to ensuring the organization’s work continues for generations to come.

“Organizations that create lasting impact are built to outlive their founders,” Alex Del Rosario said. “Our responsibility is to honor everything that has been built over the past 30 years while expanding our reach and preparing RTV for the next 30.”

Under Dr. Del Rosario’s leadership, RTV established itself as a trusted resource for youth development and family strengthening throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The organization developed evidence-informed programs that help young people improve communication skills, strengthen emotional intelligence, prepare for careers, develop financial literacy, and build healthy relationships.

These programs have helped students navigate challenges both inside and outside the classroom while providing families with practical tools to strengthen communication and create healthier home environments.

As CEO, Alex Del Rosario is building upon that foundation while introducing a vision centered on innovation, strategic partnerships, and long-term sustainability. His focus includes expanding workforce development opportunities, increasing community collaborations, and creating pathways that connect education directly to employment.

One area receiving significant attention is workforce readiness. RTV continues to prepare young adults with career planning, leadership development, job readiness training, and industry-recognized certifications that position participants for meaningful careers. The organization is also exploring new approaches that combine technology, hands-on learning, and mentorship to prepare students for today’s rapidly changing workforce.

“Our mission has always been about helping people make better decisions,” said Dr. Jacqueline Del Rosario. “When you strengthen a young person’s confidence, strengthen a family, and provide real opportunities, you don’t just change one life—you change generations.”

As the organization grows, its leadership is also reimagining how nonprofits engage with their communities. Rather than relying solely on traditional grant funding, RTV is investing in long-term relationships with donors, corporate partners, volunteers, and community leaders who share its vision for lasting impact.

On November 10, 2026, RTV will host its Legacy in Motion Luncheon at the Rusty Pelican in Key Biscayne. The luncheon will celebrate more than 30 years of service while introducing the organization’s next phase of growth under Alex Del Rosario’s leadership.

After more than 30 years, RTV is not just a program. It is a movement. Movements leave legacies. This event marks the next chapter: the shift from a program-funded nonprofit to a relationship-driven, legacy-building institution that changes Miami one decision, one family, one future at a time.

The event will bring together business leaders, philanthropists, elected officials, educators, and community partners to recognize RTV’s impact and help shape its future.

For thousands of young people and families who have benefited from RTV’s programs over the past three decades—and for the many more who will in the years ahead—that continuity may prove to be one of the organization’s greatest achievements. As November approaches, the Legacy in Motion Luncheon will offer the community an opportunity not only to celebrate RTV’s remarkable history, but also to become part of the next chapter of an organization determined to create lasting change for generations to come.