Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A woman’s health changes throughout her life, but many symptoms along the way share a common thread: blood health. Heavy periods, exhaustion during pregnancy, unexpected changes in perimenopause, and concerns before elective surgery may seem unrelated, but they’re all tied to blood management.

I call these pivotal stages the Four P’s of Women’s Health: Periods, Pregnancy, Perimenopause, and Pre-Op. Understanding what to watch for during each helps women seek answers, prepare with confidence, and receive tailored care.

Periods: Heavy Bleeding Should Not Be Dismissed

Periods are often treated as something women simply have to endure. Cramping, fatigue, and variation in flow are common, but bleeding that disrupts everyday life should never be dismissed as “just heavy.”

A period deserves further evaluation when bleeding lasts longer than five days, requires changing protection every three hours or less, involves large clots, bleeds through clothing, or regularly interferes with daily activities.

Heavy menstrual bleeding is also a leading cause of iron deficiency. Month after month, ongoing blood loss can deplete the body’s iron stores — essential for oxygen transport, energy production, and normal muscle, brain, and nervous system function. Depleted iron can cause fatigue, weakness, headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, brain fog, or heart palpitations — symptoms too often blamed on stress or lack of sleep.

Iron deficiency can develop before anemia appears. A normal hemoglobin or blood count doesn’t necessarily mean iron stores are adequate. Ferritin reflects iron reserves and should be checked in women with heavy bleeding or symptoms of deficiency, so routine screening can catch the problem before it becomes anemia.

For some women, heavy bleeding may be the first sign of an inherited bleeding disorder. Frequent nosebleeds, easy bruising, prolonged bleeding after dental work, or a family history of abnormal bleeding are clues that warrant evaluation.

The goal shouldn’t simply be to help women tolerate their periods — it should be to understand why excessive bleeding is occurring and treat both the bleeding and its impact on quality of life.

Pregnancy: The Body’s Needs — and Risks — Change

Iron deficiency is common during pregnancy because the body must support both mother and baby. Fatigue and shortness of breath tend to be blamed on pregnancy itself, but the real cause is often iron deficiency. Iron treatment during pregnancy is essential for both.

Bleeding history matters too: previous postpartum hemorrhage, excessive bleeding after a miscarriage, heavy bleeding before pregnancy, or a known bleeding disorder should be discussed early — not for the first time in the delivery room.

Pregnancy care works best when obstetric and hematology teams communicate before a complication arises, so blood-related concerns can be managed safely through delivery and recovery.

Perimenopause: A New Pattern Still Deserves Attention

Perimenopause can bring irregular cycles, skipped periods, and changes in flow. Hormonal fluctuations are normal, but shouldn’t become the default explanation for every new symptom.

Bleeding that becomes unusually heavy, lasts longer than expected, occurs between periods, or returns after menopause deserves evaluation. The cause may be hormonal, structural, medication-related, or tied to another condition — but either way, repeated blood loss can deplete iron stores and lead to deficiency or anemia.

Many women also experience fatigue, poor sleep, headaches, or brain fog — often chalked up to perimenopause, stress, or aging. Hormones may contribute, but iron deficiency causes the same symptoms and is easily overlooked.

Perimenopause should be a time of proactive health planning, not a stage when women are expected to accept feeling exhausted, foggy, or unlike themselves as their “new normal.”

Pre-Op: Preparation Is Part of the Procedure

Surgical readiness involves more than paperwork and a scheduled date. Anemia, iron deficiency, abnormal blood counts, bleeding disorders, and clotting risk can all affect surgical planning and recovery, so identifying these concerns beforehand lets the medical team investigate, treat when appropriate, and build an individualized plan.

Before surgery, women should tell their physicians about:

Previous excessive bleeding during or after surgery

Heavy menstrual bleeding

Significant bleeding after childbirth or dental procedures

Frequent bruising or nosebleeds

A personal or family history of blood clots

Known bleeding or clotting disorders

Anemia or iron deficiency

Abnormal platelet or coagulation test results

Hormonal medications and other medications or supplements

Timing matters. Some conditions require extensive testing or coordination among specialists, so evaluation should start early, especially with a known bleeding disorder or history of complications. Left untreated, a bleeding disorder can prevent a wound from healing correctly, sometimes requiring a second “revision” surgery.

Much of this can be avoided with hematology guidance, which isn’t meant to create another obstacle but to give the patient and surgical team confidence in a safe outcome.

One Continuum of Care

Periods, pregnancy, perimenopause, and preparation for surgery are all opportunities to identify iron deficiency, manage bleeding or clotting tendency, prevent complications, and improve women’s health.

The goal isn’t simply to respond when something goes wrong. It’s to recognize risk earlier, investigate symptoms thoughtfully, and give women the chance to feel and function at their best through every stage of life.