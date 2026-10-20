Where Sundays Come Alive: Inside the Pinecrest Farmers Market

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Every Sunday morning, Pinecrest Gardens comes alive — with the aroma of freshly baked goods, colorful displays of fruits and vegetables, the sounds of live music, and neighbors greeting neighbors as they make their way through the Pinecrest Farmers Market.

What began as a place to shop has grown into something much bigger: a Sunday tradition and community gathering place where local businesses thrive, families connect, and residents come together to support causes that matter.

Managed by Miami Culinary Kitchen, the Pinecrest Farmers Market has become one of South Florida’s most vibrant farmers markets. Under the leadership of Market Manager Susan Muci and her staff, more than 80 vendors gather each week — from food artisans and fresh produce vendors to makers, small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs.

The mission is decidedly local. The market connects area vendors with customers, entrepreneurs with new opportunities, families with one another, and the community with organizations making a difference.

Open Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the market offers plenty to explore. Visitors can fill their baskets with farm-fresh produce, locally made foods, baked goods and flowers; discover one-of-a-kind handmade treasures; grab something delicious to eat; and enjoy live music against the lush backdrop of Pinecrest Gardens.

Sunday Funday

For many Pinecrest residents, Sunday simply wouldn’t be Sunday without a trip to the market.

Once a month, Miami Culinary Kitchen adds an extra dose of fun with Sunday Funday, featuring themed activities and family-friendly experiences that give neighbors even more reason to linger, laugh and enjoy the morning together.

It’s all part of what has transformed the market from a weekly shopping destination into a genuine community tradition.

A Market With Heart

The spirit of the Pinecrest Farmers Market extends well beyond what’s for sale.

Each October, the market goes pink for “Turning Pinecrest Pink,” encouraging visitors to wear pink and join together in raising awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Come December, the spirit turns to giving. The market’s Holiday Toy Drive benefits Radio Lollipop, helping bring toys — and a little holiday magic — to children spending the season in the hospital. Vendors and visitors generously contribute, transforming an ordinary Sunday at the market into an opportunity to brighten the holidays for children and their families.

During Autism Awareness Month, the market partners with The STARS Miami Project to raise awareness and highlight opportunities for young adults, including neurodivergent individuals and people with disabilities, to develop skills, gain valuable experience and become more connected with their community.

A Market Worth Celebrating

The market’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In 2025, readers of the Miami Herald’s “Miami-Dade Favorites” named the Pinecrest Farmers Market Best Farmers Market. It has also earned multiple “Best Farmers Market in Miami” honors from Miami New Times.

The accolades are gratifying, but perhaps the best measure of the market’s success can be seen every Sunday morning.

It’s in the familiar faces that return week after week. It’s in a small business finding new customers, a family sharing breakfast beneath the trees, an entrepreneur testing a new idea, and neighbors stopping to catch up before heading home with bags full of Sunday finds.

At its heart, the Pinecrest Farmers Market offers something increasingly valuable: a place to belong.

And every Sunday morning, Pinecrest comes together there.