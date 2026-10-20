Your Estate Is Set. But Is Your Family Protected From Probate?

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You have built a remarkable life. A beautiful home. Investment portfolios. A business, perhaps, and a family you would do anything to protect. But here is the question most high-net-worth families in South Florida never think to ask: What happens to all of it the moment you are gone?

If the answer involves probate court, your family is in for a difficult journey, one that is entirely avoidable.

Probate is the legal process by which a court validates your will and supervises the distribution of your estate. On the surface, it sounds routine. In practice, it is an ordeal. For estates of meaningful size, probate can drag on for one to three years, sometimes longer. During that time, your family cannot access frozen assets, your home cannot be sold or transferred, and investment accounts sit locked while lawyers and courts work through mountains of paperwork.

And the costs? Attorney fees, executor fees, court costs, and appraisals can consume anywhere from three to eight percent of your gross estate value. On a $10 million estate, that is up to $800,000 gone, not to your children, but to the process.

“On a $10 million estate, probate costs alone can reach $800,000 — paid to courts and attorneys, not your family.”

Many families assume that having a will is enough. It is not. A will does not avoid probate, it simply provides instructions for what happens inside of it. Every asset solely titled in your name, every account without a named beneficiary, flows through probate court regardless of what your will says.

Beyond cost and delay, probate is devastatingly public. In Florida, probate records are open to anyone, meaning creditors, estranged relatives, and the simply curious can examine exactly what you owned, who gets it, and how much it is worth. For families who value discretion, this alone is reason enough to act.

For those with blended families, young children, or parents requiring care, the risks compound. Courts may appoint guardians over minor children’s inheritances, dictating how and when funds are used, potentially overriding your own intentions. A parent’s estate can be tied up in proceedings just as an adult child faces the simultaneous cost of eldercare. The timing is never convenient; the disruption is always significant.

The Solution: Proactive Estate Planning

The good news is that probate is entirely preventable but only if you act before the need arises. A comprehensive estate plan built around a revocable living trust is the cornerstone of probate avoidance. Assets held in trust transfer directly to your beneficiaries upon death, bypassing the court system entirely. No delays. No public record. No unnecessary fees.

Equally important is ensuring all assets are properly titled and that beneficiary designations on retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and financial accounts are current and coordinated with your overall plan. Many estates unravel not from bad intentions, but from outdated paperwork.

For families with minor children, a well-drafted trust allows you to specify exactly how and when assets are distributed, whether that means funding a college education, supporting a child with special needs, or ensuring a young heir does not receive a multi-million-dollar inheritance at eighteen. For those navigating the care of aging parents, the right plan can integrate Medicaid considerations, healthcare directives, and durable powers of attorney to protect both generations simultaneously.

Estate planning is one of the few areas in life where procrastination has a guaranteed price. Every day without a proper plan is a day your family’s financial security rests on the assumption that nothing will change. Markets shift. Health is unpredictable. Families evolve.

The families who emerge from loss with their wealth, relationships, and privacy intact are not those who had the most, they are those who planned ahead. Engaging a qualified estate planning attorney now, before a crisis forces your hand, is the single most powerful act of generosity you can offer the people you love most.

The best time to protect your family was yesterday. The second-best time is today.

About the Author

Alina F. Nuñez, Esq. is the principal attorney at Nunez Estate Law & Title, a Miami-based law firm devoted to helping families safeguard their wealth and smoothly transfer it to the next generation.

Schedule Your Consultation – ”Protect your family today—your legacy depends on it”

📞 (305) 962-5929 | 🌐 www.nunezlawfl.com