The Falls announces Regal’s renovation and expansion

Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, recently announced a significant renovation and expansion of Regal UA Falls.

The existing movie theater will be transformed completely with both interior and exteriors improvements, including the addition of four new screens. Construction is scheduled to commence this month.

“The Falls is a beloved community gathering place for Miami and its surrounding communities and this project is designed with families in mind,” said Dailen Rodriguez, mall manager. “We strive to continually enhance our visitor’s experience, which encompasses a full range of experiential offerings suited for guests of all ages.”

In addition to expanding from 12 to 16 auditoriums, Regal will be refurbished extensively to make the theater look and feel completely new. New amenities and technology will enhance the movie-going experience.

“Regal is excited to be working with Simon to upgrade one of our most popular Florida theaters at The Falls, a fantastic property,” said Todd Boruff, senior vice president of Real Estate at Regal. “We will be fully renovating the theater to feature the latest in comfort, convenience and technology so that Regal can continue to be the best place to watch a movie.”

Construction is expected to be complete later in 2020. The theater will remain open and operational throughout the project.

About The Falls

Surrounded by lush tropical foliage and waterfalls, The Falls is a shopping, dining and entertainment destination for families in South Florida. The 55-acre shopping center and tourist destination is anchored by Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s and features an interactive play area, 12-screen Regal Cinemas, nine full service restaurants, and 100 renowned brands including American Girl, Apple, Brooks Brothers, Coach, Columbia Sportswear, Michael Kors, Sephora, Soft Surroundings, and Victoria’s Secret. Guest can enjoy a mix of dining options that include American Girl Bistro, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Brio Tuscan Grille, Los Ranchos, P.F. Chang’s, Red Robin, Shake Shack, Sokai Sushi Bar, and TGI Friday’s.

The Falls is located at 8888 SW 136 St., off of US1, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 7 p.m. For more information, call the management office at 305-255-4571 or visit www.ShopTheFalls.com.