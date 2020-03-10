Baptist Health S. Fla. launches Rx Now in urgent care centers

Rx Now, offered at Baptist Health South Florida Urgent Care facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and Baptist Health Emergency Care in West Kendall, provides patients with immediate, on-site access to the medications most commonly prescribed to treat their illnesses, oftentimes alleviating the need to travel to a pharmacy.

Baptist Health has partnered with InstyMeds to offer the convenient service, which dispenses many familiar prescription medications through a vending machine right after a patient receives a diagnosis, treatment plan and prescription.

“For many patients, a trip to the pharmacy is challenging because they are busy or feeling ill or in pain,” said Michael Decoske, assistant vice president of Ambulatory Pharmacy Services at Baptist Health. “Rx Now enables patients to receive their medications right at the point of care, start treatment right away and start feeling better sooner.”

Once the patient visit has concluded, a facility staff member accompanies the patient to the Rx Now vending machine, usually located in the waiting room. The patient enters a personalized code provided by the care team, and the medication is conveniently dispensed for a small cost.

InstyMeds was launched in 1999 and has dispensed more than 3 million prescription medications to patients around the world. The company reports that 94 percent of InstyMeds prescriptions are filled at the point of care, significantly exceeding the healthcare industry medication compliance of 70 percent when patients are required to obtain their prescription at a pharmacy. Studies show that when patients fill their prescriptions and take their medications, they recover faster and have better health outcomes.

Rx Now is offered at almost all Baptist Health Urgent Care locations and the Baptist Health Emergency Care in West Kendall. For a complete list of Urgent Care locations, visit BaptistHealth.net/UrgentCare.