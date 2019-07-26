28th Annual Huntington’s Disease Triathlon/Duathlon/Aquabike

Hosted by the South Florida Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA)

WHAT

This is a fundraising event that will consists of individual sprint, spring relay, Olympic individual, Olympic Aquabike, Spring Duathlon, Sprint Aquabike, Olympic Relay. You can make it a family fun day that will include refreshments, and a beautiful lake.

WHO

Contact: Neekia Davis

Phone: 212-242-1968 ext. 204

Email Address: ndavis@hdsa.org

WHEN

Sunday, July 28th @ 6:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

WHERE

Larry And Penny Thompson Park

12451 SW 184 Street

Miami, Florida 33186

EVENT INFO

Once you raise $200, registration will be free

All donations go towards HDSA

For more information: Visit here

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Each child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene that causes Huntington’s disease.

Today, there are approximately 30,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease. The symptoms of Huntington’s disease are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s – simultaneously.

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by HD. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world’s leader in providing help for today and hope for tomorrow for people with HD and their families.

To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1(800)345-HDSA.