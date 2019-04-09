Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

305 Volleyball Club awarded berth in Girl’s Junior National Championship

By: Armando Cuervo |April 9, 2019

Pictured (l-r, standing) Coach Stephan Desroches, Amanda Allende, Fabiana Castro, Grace Ieremia, Monica Miller, Melanie Cuervo, Coach Alan Obrador; (kneeling) Stefany Desroches, Samantha Cartelle and Stephanie Gomez. (Taylor Lynott is not pictured.)

The 305 Volleyball Club girls volleyball team has been awarded a prestigious bid into the Girl’s Junior National Championship Volleyball Tournament in Dallas, TX, Apr. 26-28.

The team has played very solid volleyball throughout the season — traveling to competition in Boston, Orlando, Apopka, Fort Lauderdale, and others in search of the golden egg, which is this bid that they have earned this last tournament.

There are 48 teams selected to compete in the tournament in Dallas for the right to be crowned No. 1 in the nation. 505 Volleyball will represent the state of Florida in the event.

Many of the players come from areas such a West Kendall and Doral.

