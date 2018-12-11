3rd Annual KFHA Holiday Concert & Toy Drive

Third Annual KFHA Holiday Concert & Toy Drive

Sunday – December 16, 2018 – 4:00 pm

Special Guests & Performers

To the Kendall Community and EVERYONE else!!

The Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations would like to invite EVERYONE to join us for our annual Holiday Concert. (See details below) Professional musicians, as well as local schools, will be performing many of our favorite holiday songs. It will be a beautiful afternoon of talented students and singers giving their time to entertain you, all for a good cause.

Many families in Miami-Dade County can use some help this time of the year and the Kendall Federation, along with our sponsor, Kendall Regional Medical Center, hopes you can join us for an afternoon of music. Admission is free… sort of. We only ask that you bring an unwrapped toy, or toys, as a donation for families that really need our help.

There will be refreshments served afterwards and we guarantee we will put you in the Holiday Spirit!! See you Sunday.

We ask that each person attending the concert bring an unwrapped toy(s) that will be distributed to needy children in Miami-Dade County. Admission is free, but we would really appreciate toys.

Light refreshments will be served following the concert. See you on December 16th.

The concert will be held at the Kendall Presbyterian Church

8485 SW 112 Street, Miami, FL 33156