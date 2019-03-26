8 Gulliver students nominated for 2019 Silver Knight Awards

Gulliver has announced its nominees for the 2019 Miami Herald Silver Knight Awards, one of the nation’s most highly regarded student awards programs.

Each of the school’s candidates are high school seniors who have excelled in and out of the classroom, all while generously serving their community.

Gulliver’s Silver Knight nominees and their respective categories include: Art, Elizabeth Vair; Athletics, Elizabeth Perez; Business, Lauren Garbett; Drama, Kelly Ann Cosentino; General Scholarship, Karan Mirpuri; Mathematics, Alexandra Ayala; Science, Julio Baigorri, and Vocational Technical, Caitlyn Landsom.

The Miami Herald Silver Knight Awards program honors outstanding high school students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties who strive for exceeding academic goals and have a drive for bettering their communities. Gulliver has celebrated consecutive winners in recent years, as Alessandra Maggioni (Class of ’17) was victorious in 2017 in the Speech category and Andrew Boas (’16) won the World Languages category in 2016.

“We are extremely proud of this year’s Silver Knight Award nominees,” said Gulliver president Cliff Kling.

“These students have demonstrated the highest levels of intellectual curiosity, academic achievement, commitment to their community and personal character. They are leaders positively impacting the world around them.”

This year, one Silver Knight and three Honorable Mentions will be chosen in each category by a panel of independent judges. Winners will be announced at the Silver Knight Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 16, at the James L. Knight Center in Miami. Winners receive $2,000, a Silver Knight statue and a medallion, while the three Honorable Mentions each receive $500 and an engraved plaque.