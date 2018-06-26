Adonel Concrete Names 2018 Scholarship Recipients





Adonel Concrete has announced the 2018 recipients of its student Scholarship Fund that provides college financial assistance to children of employees who excel in school. This year’s recipients are Paula de la Regata, Alexa Machado and Melissa Rodriguez.

The Scholarship Fund, which was begun in 2016, provides $50,000 annually to deserving local students.

“I am proud to see what we created in 2016 continues to help deserving students to follow their dreams by attending a higher education institution,” said Luis Garcia, chairman and CEO. “Giving back to our employees is something that we as a company take very seriously.”

This year’s class includes two graduating seniors from Miami-Dade County Public Schools and one current college freshman. Paula de la Regata will be attending Florida State University and plans to study Biology. Alexa Machado will be attending Valencia College and hopes to pursue a career in the medical field while Melissa Rodriquez is currently attending Kentucky Community & Technical College and majoring in Criminal Justice.

They join three original recipients from 2016 Ana Angulo (Florida International University), Gabriel Perez (University of Florida) and Anay Ravelo (University of Florida) who are still benefiting from the Adonel Scholarship Fund.

Founded in 1984 by Luis Garcia, Adonel Concrete maintains 15 concrete plants, two block plants and a distribution center. The company serves customers in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties. In 2010, Adonel expanded its operations to Haiti where it now operates three plants. It has more than 300 employees and a fleet of 180 trucks.