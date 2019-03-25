AJP Ventures & Mas Group Broke Ground on New $40 million MedSquare Health

Among those in attendance were Alberto J. Perez of AJP Ventures; Juan Carlos Mas of Mas Group; District Director from Congresswoman Donna Shalala’s office, Raul Martinez; District Secretary from Rep. Vance Aloupis’s office, Ryan Fernandez; Sonless D. Martin, Commission Aide for Miami-Dade Commissioner Xavier L. Suarez; Jorge Navarro of Greenberg Traurig; Tony Rojas, Senior Vice President of IberiaBank; Ivo Fernandez of Modis Architects and Gordon Messinger of Cushman & Wakefield, the exclusive real estate brokerage firm handling medical office leasing at the property.

The new 116,000-square-foot building is located at 9408 Southwest 87th Avenue and within walking distance to the largest Baptist Health facility and one of America’s most preferred medical centers.

MedSquare Health will be the first, off-campus Class “A” medical office building to be developed in the Baptist Hospital of Miami submarket in over 20 years. The three-story office project sits on 4.5 acres of land and will be developed as a LEED certified building.

“MedSquare Health will be the finest, state-of-the-art medical office building in South Florida, if not in the entire state of Florida,” said Alberto J. Pérez, Founder and President of AJP Ventures. “Designed with the end user in mind, our goal is to provide comfort to patients in times of uncertainty. In addition, this highly-anticipated project takes design cues from the surrounding residential neighborhood in an effort to further integrate into the community.”

Asking rent for the office space is in the low $40s per square foot net.