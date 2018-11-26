An Integrative, Functional Cardiologist in addition to asking about high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and family history, asks:

How long was your mom pregnant with you? Where were you born?

Where you a vaginal delivery or c-section? Where you breast or formula fed?

What was the environment you grew up in like?

Did you get a lot of colds or where you sick as a child? Did you take antibiotics as a child? How often?

How was your childhood like?

Was it a stable home or was there difficulties or abuse? What about the milestones of your life?

Did you finish high school, go to college, graduate school? Single? How’s your marriage?

Do you have any kids.

How many hours of sleep are you getting?

How much exercise do you do?

When’s the last time you felt well.

What is your diet/nutrition like?

When you wake up do you think: Thank you God for another day or Oh God, not another day!

This personalized whole-istic approach taking time to learn about each individual patient (mind, body, spirit) is one of the factors that separates Integrative, Functional Cardiology from the rest of the one size fits all, assembly line cardiology.