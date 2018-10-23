Andrew Gonzalez wows judges with his Night Owl Cookies tasty treats

The judges have spoken, and the winner of this year’s Forbes Under 30 Summit’s “Top Young Chef in the Nation” award goes to Andrew Gonzalez from Miami’s Night Owl Cookies. Gonzalez defended and retained his 2017 title after delivering a piece of Miami via three unique cookies.

Four judges got to sample the “Plantain Papi” cookie, featuring a plantain infused cookie dough mixed with Nutella and a whole slice of platano maduro topped with a Nutella drizzle.

They also tasted the “Ave Maria” cookie, offering a guava cookie dough mixed with crunchy Maria cookies and white chocolate chips. That cookie was then topped with Maria cookie crumbles, guava pieces and drizzled with cream cheese frosting.

Last. but not least, Gonzalez offered a special “cookie shot” made from chocolate chips but filled with The Real Havana Club Rum.

The four judges were Chris Coombs, chef and owner of Boston Urban Hospitality; Nicolas Jammet, Sweetgreen CEO; Randall Lane, editor at Forbes magazine, and Lee Schrager, founder of South Beach and New York Wine & Food Festivals.

“It was an honor to be invited back. Out of all the competitors, we were the only Miami company present. I went with the intention of defending my title, and I’m happy to continue being the reigning champ,” Gonzalez said.

Considered to be the nation’s largest cookie shop, Night Owl Cookies bakes up to 5,000 cookies a day at its newest storefront located at 10534 SW Eighth St. Plans are underway to open three new locations, including one in Wynwood, Miami’s most eclectic neighborhood. Store hours run Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m., and Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

For more information, visit www.nightowlcookieco.com.