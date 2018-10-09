Audubon First Edition Royal Octavo print exhibit/sale through Dec. 10

Members of the public and special guests are invited to view a rare and comprehensive collection of framed and unframed John James Audubon First Edition Royal Octavo prints being offered for purchase through December.

The exhibit and sale will open on Oct. 11 (pre-sale by appointment) and Oct. 12 (opening exhibit and sale) at Tropical Audubon Society’s landmark 1932 Doc Thomas House headquarters, 5530 Sunset Dr.; viewings thereafter are by appointment only.

On both October event dates, attendees will be able to speak with the collection’s owner, William Scott, about his lifelong labor of love, and thumb through a trove of First Edition Octavo prints showcased in archival albums. Framed Octavos will grace the red cypress-paneled walls of the historically significant frame vernacular cottage. Libations will be offered at the donation Bird Bar.

John James Audubon devotees can take home their own pieces of Audubon history by making a purchase while the show hangs through Dec. 10. Thirty percent of the fall sale’s proceeds will directly benefit Tropical Audubon Society and help support its conservation mission.

Tropical Audubon Society strives to conserve and restore natural South Florida ecosystems, focusing on birds, other wildlife and their habitats through advocacy and education for the benefit of biological diversity and humanity itself. Tropical Audubon Society facilitates its mission via conservation, education, historic preservation and recreation.

RSVP to events@tropicalaudubon.org

For more information visit www.tropicalaudubon.org.