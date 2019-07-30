Baptist Health South Florida is the Most Awarded Healthcare System in South Florida for 2019-2020 by U.S. News & World Report

Baptist Hospital Continues to be the Highest-ranked Hospital in Miami-Dade County

Baptist Health South Florida is once again the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News & World Report with 32 high-performing awards in 14 types of care. Baptist Hospital continues to be the highest-ranked hospital in Miami-Dade County, and Boca Raton Regional Hospital is once again the highest-ranked hospital in Palm Beach County.

Six Baptist Health hospitals—Baptist Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital—earned a total of 32 high-performing honors in 14 types of care, including: Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Urology, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement and Lung Cancer Surgery.

Baptist Hospital is recognized as having one of the country’s Top 50 orthopedic programs. Baptist Health’s Centers of Excellence – Miami Cancer Institute, Lynn Cancer Institute, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Lynn Heart & Vascular Institute, Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute and Baptist Health Neuroscience Center – were all recognized as high-performing in their respective area of expertise.

“It is an honor to again be recognized for the dedication and high-quality work of our physicians, nurses and staff members who continuously strive to deliver the best care to each patient they encounter,” said Brian E. Keeley, president and chief executive officer of Baptist Health. “We’re proud to be named among the best hospitals in our region and in the nation for carrying out our mission of providing excellent service and compassionate care to the communities we serve.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 30th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

For the 2019-20 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

“For 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.