Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade plans summer camp at four sites

Summer is right around the corner and Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade is preparing to host its 2019 Summer Program.

The Summer Program will take place at four of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade clubs and will be comprised of four-week or eight-week sessions from June 10 to Aug. 2.

The Summer Program is offered to all boys and girls ages 5-17 and enables children to participate in exciting indoor and outdoor activities, including arts and crafts, game room, sports and field trips to promote friendship, honesty and teamwork. Campers will be provided with a free nutritious lunch and afternoon snack.

The Summer Program sessions and pricing include:

Hank Kline Club: 8-week session — June 10 to Aug. 2 at $450 or 4-week sessions — June 10July 3 and July 8-Aug. 2 at $250 per session;

Northwest Club: 4-week sessions — June 10-July 3 and July 8-Aug. 2 at $125 per session;

South Beach Club: 4-week sessions — June 10-July 3 and July 8-Aug. 2 at $125 per session, and

Kendall Club: 4-week sessions — June 10-July 3 and July 8-Aug. 2 at $350 per session including field trips.