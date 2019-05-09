Cassandra Escorcia/Interventional Radiology Technologist

Do you have a memorable moment with a patient?

We went to eat as a team at a buffet and one of the patients came up to us and said I remember Dr. Kashal worked on me and that patient at the time was at his worst he had a stroke and we did everything possible to work on him and save him and then when we saw him at the buffet it was amazing because he was there with his family and that’s just amazing

In that moment I felt really good about myself and about what we do here.

What’s the role of an interventional radiology technologist?

I am an interventional radiology tech and I work at Palmetto General Hospital; everyone has a role, the nurses monitor the patients, us techs we set up the room we have the patient ready for when the doctor comes in I assist him with anything he may need during our procedure.

What’s it like to be in surgery and help the community?

We see patients that need immediate attention.

It’s a fast paced environment we work in a team environment,

It’s very rewarding knowing that we are able to save lives every day.