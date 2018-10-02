Children’s Bereavement Center CELEBRATES 20 YEARS of service and dedication to the South Florida community

STEPS FOR HEALING 5K ZOO RUN/WALK



JOIN US for our annual Steps for Healing, 5K Zoo Run/Walk, on Saturday, November 17 at Zoo Miami,benefitting the Children’s Bereavement Center. The CBC provides FREE grief support groups throughout South Florida for kids, families and adults after the loss of a loved one.

REGISTER TODAY and create a team with friends, co-workers or family- www.stepsforhealing.org

Registration includes:

5K Timed Run/Walk provided by Split Second Timing

All-Day Admission to Zoo Miami

Kids’ Inflatable Fun Run Obstacle Course

Free Breakfast

Race T-shirt

Can’t attend? You can still

DONATE TO SUPPORT THE CBC