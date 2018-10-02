|
CBC UPDATES
|
|
|
CBC CELEBRATES 20 YEARS!
This program year the Children’s Bereavement Center CELEBRATES 20 YEARS of service and dedication to the South Florida community, providing free grief support groups to kids, families and adults experiencing the loss of a loved one. This year, more than 1,500 participants will attend CBC groups at 10 sites throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, with our newest site in Parkland. We’ve also offered grief training to over 10,000 professionals in our community.
|
|
|
|
|We are so grateful to our volunteers who dedicate their time, love and support to make a positive impact in people’s lives, as well as our valuable partner VITAS Healthcare.
REMINDER: Weekly groups are in session.
Orientations for new families are held each week; call 888-988-5438 to join today!
|
|
|
STEPS FOR HEALING 5K ZOO RUN/WALK
JOIN US for our annual Steps for Healing, 5K Zoo Run/Walk, on Saturday, November 17 at Zoo Miami,benefitting the Children’s Bereavement Center. The CBC provides FREE grief support groups throughout South Florida for kids, families and adults after the loss of a loved one.
REGISTER TODAY and create a team with friends, co-workers or family- www.stepsforhealing.org
Registration includes:
- 5K Timed Run/Walk provided by Split Second Timing
- All-Day Admission to Zoo Miami
- Kids’ Inflatable Fun Run Obstacle Course
- Free Breakfast
- Race T-shirt
Can’t attend? You can still
DONATE TO SUPPORT THE CBC
|
|
|NEW CBC SITE IN PARKLAND
Our newest site for FREE LONG-TERM GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS FOR PARKLAND & CORAL SPRINGS is welcoming participants.
To join group or for information,
please call 888-988-5438
(registration required)
Parkland/Coral Springs Site Details:
- Weekly Groups are held on Mondays
- CBC peer grief support groups are FREE
- New participants welcomed each week, call 888-988-5438 to register
- Groups for all ages: kids (5+), teens, families & adults
- Separate groups for teachers & school faculty
- Supervised by mental health professionals in peer support setting
- Music & art specialists
- Free pizza dinner included
- Location – Heron Heights Elementary School, 11010 Nob Hill Rd, Parkland, FL 33076
For more details on Parkland support groups – CLICK HERE
|
|
|WE NEED VOLUNTEERS – Next Training October 6th
|
|Join our team as a CBC volunteer and receive grief training and education. Your support will facilitate both children and adults to respond to loss proactively learning from one another and discovering their inherent capacity for growth.
Both adult and teen volunteers are needed and teens can earn up to 100 community service hours!
Complete the online application HERE.
|
To register for groups or volunteer at the CBC,
contact leah@childbereavement.org or call 888-988-5438
|
|
CBC PROFESSIONAL GRIEF TRAINING
CE credits available
Would you or your team benefit from Professional Grief Training? The CBC provides grief training for over 10,000 professionals in South Florida each year.
For schools, the CBC is approved by the Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach public school systems to provide Social and Emotional Learning Programs on grief, trauma, positive psychology and self-care to educators, counselors and school professionals.
For more details, contact our Clinical Director, Daniel Sheridan, Ph.D. at daniel@childbereavement.org.
|
|
|
National Grief Experts | 20 Years of Experience | 10 Sites in South Florida
Follow @miamicbc
Be the first to comment on "Children’s Bereavement Center CELEBRATES 20 YEARS of service and dedication to the South Florida community"