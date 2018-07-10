Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Christopher Columbus High School Alumni with current and future Explorers while sailing Alaska

By: Community News |July 10, 2018

Celebrating the 4th of July while visiting a mushers dog camp located on the Denver Glacier in Skagway, Alaska.
Tony Varona, Patty Varona, Paulina Varona, Veronica Logreira, Lynnette Pena-Logreira, AJ Varona, Raul Martinez, II, Isabel Martinez, Javi Logreira, Raul Martinez Jr. & Lucas Martinez

 

Christopher Columbus High School Alumni with current and future Explorers while sailing Alaska onboard the Norwegian Bliss.
Carlos Bengochea ’95
Andy Fernandez ’92
Nelson Fonseca ’91
Garo Friguls ’92
Pepi Gomez ’90
Raul Martinez ’92
Martin Pico ’87
Tony Varona ’90

