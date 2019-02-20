Colonial Drive Park fitness court made possible by AvMed Outdoors program

Colonial Drive Park has installed a new fitness court, a one-stop-spot where people can get an exhilarating gym-style workout while getting a dose of nature-therapy, all at no cost. The new development is the result of a collaboration between the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, the Parks Foundation of Miami Dade and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss (District 9) in partnership with the AvMed Outdoors program.

On Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. they will cut the ribbon on the park’s new fitness court at 10750 SW 156 Terr. Everyone is invited to the dedication and welcome to try out the new exercise equipment. There will also be activities for children so make it a day with the family and enjoy.

The AvMed Outdoors program is part of its WELLfluent™ movement, which encourages people to live healthier and happier, supporting more free and accessible outdoor fitness spaces and venues. As part of the event, AvMed is hosting The WELLfluent Games, a community event to celebrate the opening of the fitness court. The event is open to the public and will include a series of games and giveaways, culminating in a raffle for a foldable bike.

Miami-Dade Parks Director Maria I. Nardi said: “Thanks to the support of our long-time partner AvMed, Colonial Drive Park has a beautiful new fitness court. The outdoor gym equipment allows people to experience the benefits of exercise and the positive effects of being in a green environment. With Miami-Dade Parks, people of all ages and abilities can live heathier!”

“I am delighted to see Colonial Drive’s new recreation space. This unique fitness court expands the nature-based recreation opportunities at this park. It provides neighbors with free access to state-of-the-art outdoor gym equipment and a great way to socialize and be active with others. “I encourage everyone to make this activity part of their daily fitness regime,” said Commissioner Moss.

“At AvMed, we’re working hard to create what we call a WELLfluent world,” said Ana Eberhard, vice president of member experience. “Our hope is that people of all fitness levels will use the new equipment on their own journey toward a WELLfluent life.”

The fitness court features six pieces of easy-to-use low-impact gym equipment anchored on concrete pavement. The exercise stations are designed for cardio and strength-training for people ages 14 and over and accommodate wheelchair workouts. Included are Vertical/Chest Presses, a Lat Pulldown, and Upper Body/3-Person Static Combos. Newly added butterfly garden planters collect rain water from the surrounding pavement, rather than as run-off, benefiting the butterfly-attracting native plantings and existing live oak and mahogany trees, which provide shade. There are also new park benches and trash receptacles.

The cost to build the new fitness court was approximately $260,000. Funds were provided by AvMed and a subsidy.

The 14.34-acre park also features a picnic shelter, a walking path, a Community Center, a Tennis Center with eight lighted tennis courts, a basketball court, and three baseball fields with batting cages. The park is also a hub for Miami-Dade Parks’ Fit2Play After-School and Summer Camp programming.