Commissioner, Farm Share distribute 50,000 pounds of food for holidays

More than 1,000 families lined up at Tamiami Lakes Park on Dec. 8, 2018 to receive nutritious goods courtesy of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez and Farm Share.

Several times a year, Commissioner Martinez partners with Farm Share to distribute food packages to residents in the county.

Among the goods distributed were meats, vegetables, canned goods, juices and more. This year, approximately 50,000 pounds of food were distributed.

“Unfortunately, the need is still great for many families who have a limited income who benefit from these nutritious food packages,” Commissioner Martinez said. “It is because of organizations like Farm Share that we are able to assist the elderly and limited-income households.”

Several county departments, community organizations and local businesses were present to provide residents with information on their services. Residents were able to exchange up to three used light bulbs per home for energy-efficient compact fluorescent lights and up to two used showerheads for low-consumption models.

The following county departments and organizations were present: Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire, Miami-Dade County Transportation and Public Works, Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces, Miami-Dade County Public Library System, Miami-Dade County Elections, Miami-Dade County Special Transportation Services, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, McGruff the Police Dog, Hispanic Coalition, Piag Museum, and American Red Cross.

Commissioner Martinez also thanked sponsors Publix and Harry’s Empanada for their support.

Established in 1991, Farm Share is a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and malnutrition in the U.S. by recovering fresh and nutritious foods and distributing it to those who need it most.