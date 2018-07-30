Commissioner Joe A. Martinez 2018 Health & Safety Expo

Commissioner Martinez is concerned with the number of residents in Miami-Dade County in need of health and safety services in our community. Our office partnered with several organizations to provide the residents of Miami-Dade County with a variety of medical screenings, helpful safety tips, back to school supplies and immunizations for children (first come, first serve basis, must be accompanied by a parent, must bring in immunization records). Everyone’s wellness is very important to us. We know all who attend will find this event an enjoyable and positive experience.

The following participants will be there providing a variety of FREE medical screenings and helpful safety tips: West Kendall Baptist Hospital, OpusCare of South Florida, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, AvMed, CarePlus Health Plans, Family Medical Clinic Kendall, Leon Medical Centers, Molina Healthcare, Vitas Healthcare, a variety of dental offices, dermatology offices, nutritionists and much more. Our office will be providing FREE book bags with school supplies included (while supplies last).

FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine is also participating and they will be providing health screenings, health education on nutrition and sexual health, dermatology for skin care and prevention as well as the mammography mobile unit which will have breast education and pre-register anyone for screening mammograms AT NO COST to be done at a later date,

We are all in this as we believe that preventive care is very important to maintaining good health and overall wellness.

There will be several County and State departments providing information on their services as well as a DJ providing entertainment throughout the day. There will also be visits from McGruff the Blue Police Dog, Ellie the Croc from the Zoo, Billy the Marlin and the Dolphin Cheerleaders.

All Services will be FREE plus there will be prizes and giveaways given to all who attend.