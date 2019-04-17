Commissioner Joe A. Martinez and Farm Share distribute 50,000 lbs. of food and conducted an Easter Egg Hunt for the children

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo Credits: Michael Fresco Jr., intern at the office of Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

Over 1,000 families lined up at Tamiami Lakes Park on Saturday, April 13, 2019 to receive nutritious goods courtesy of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez and Farm Share.

Several times a year, Commissioner Martinez partners with Farm Share to distribute food packages to residents in the County. Among the goods distributed were meats, vegetables, canned goods, milk, fruit and bread. This year, approximately 50,000 pounds of food were distributed. The children took pictures with the Easter Bunny and had fun in the Easter Egg Hunt searching for the “golden egg,” which entitled them to a special prize.

“People from all walks of life attend this event. It is because of organizations like Farm Share that we are able to assist residents who are finding it difficult to put food on the table and elderly residents with a limited income,” said Commissioner Martinez.

Several County departments, community organizations and local businesses were also present to provide residents with information about their services. Residents were also able to exchange up to three used light bulbs per home for energy efficient Compact Fluorescent Lights, and up to two used showerheads for low consumption models. The following County Departments and organizations were present: Miami-Dade Police; Miami-Dade Fire Rescue; Miami-Dade County Transportation and Public Works; Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces; Miami-Dade County Public Library System; Miami-Dade County Elections; Miami-Dade County Special Transportation Services; West Kendall Baptist Hospital; McGruff the Police Dog; the Hispanic Coalition and Piag Museum.

District 11 also wants to thank sponsors Publix and Harry’s Empanada for their support.

Established in 1991, Farm Share is a non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and malnutrition in the U.S. by recovering fresh and nutritious foods and distributing it to those who need it most.