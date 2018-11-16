Commissioner Joe A. Martinez Invites Residents to an Exciting, Fun-filled Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez invites all residents to join him for an exciting, fun-filled Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with lots of family friendly activities.

This joyous event will take place on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Kendale Lakes Library. Come meet Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and other Christmas characters and activities for children of all ages. Refreshments and treats will be provided.

“I look forward to this time of year! Bringing so much joy and spreading holiday cheer to the children and their families always warms my heart. This Tree Lighting Ceremony marks the beginning of the Christmas celebrations and provides everyone with an evening of festivities. I invite you to join me at the lighting of the Christmas tree!,” said Commissioner Martinez.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

WHAT: Tree Lighting Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, November 16, 2018, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Kendale Lakes Library, 15201 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196