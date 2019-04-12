Commissioner Joe A. Martinez to host a food distribution with Farm Share and an Easter Egg Hunt for the residents of Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez will help residents with a food distribution and Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, April 13, 2019. Commissioner Martinez is partnering with Farm Share in order to provide nutritious goods to residents in need. There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt for the children beginning at 11:00 a.m. The event is open to the public at Tamiami Lakes Park, 13220 SW 18th Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Unfortunately, the need is great for many residents who find it difficult to provide essential food for their loved ones, and we are fortunate to partner with Farm Share, whose support makes this food distribution possible,” said Commissioner Martinez. “It is wonderful to see our community come together to serve others and help elderly residents with a limited income.”

In addition to food distribution, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt, bounce house and other activities for the children. The Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department will be exchanging residents’ light bulbs and showerheads for higher efficiency models. Residents can bring up to two showerheads and two of their most heavily used regular light bulbs to the event and exchange them for the efficient models for free while supplies last.

Other event partners include Miami-Dade Police; Miami-Dade Fire Rescue; Miami-Dade Transportation and Public Works; Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces; Miami-Dade County Public Library System; Miami-Dade Elections; Miami-Dade Special Transportation Services; West Kendall Baptist Hospital; Piag Museum; Miami Football Club; McGruff the Police Dog; the Hispanic Coalition and many more.

District 11 also thanks sponsors Publix and Harry’s Empanada for their support.

Established in 1991, Farm Share is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the recovery, sorting, packing and distribution of nutritious foods for people in need.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

WHAT: Food Distribution and Easter Egg Hunt

WHEN: Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m. to noon – Easter Egg Hunt line forms at 10:30 a.m. and begins at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Tamiami Lakes Park – 13220 SW 18th Street, Miami, FL 33175