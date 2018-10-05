Commissioner Joe A. Martinez to present a proclamation to West Kendall Baptist Hospital for their commitment to community excellence

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez will present a proclamation to West Kendall Baptist Hospital for their commitment to community excellence. The presentation of the proclamation will be on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kendale Library, 15205 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL, 33196.

West Kendall Baptist Hospital was selected as one of the five communities in the U.S. to participate in Communities of Excellence 2026 – a learning collaborative that uses the Baldrige Excellence Framework to improve the quality of life, education attainment, safety and economic vitality of the community. The Baldrige Performance Excellence Program was established by Congress and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1987 to promote improved quality of goods and services in U.S. companies and to enhance the competitiveness of U.S. businesses at the national and international levels. Therefore, it is only fitting to acknowledge and praise this achievement by proclaiming October 9, 2018 Healthy West Kendall Day.

“West Kendall Baptist Hospital has been committed to bringing top-quality healthcare services to the community, promoting prevention and wellness and sustaining a strong and vibrant community. It is because of these efforts that West Kendall was recognized by Communities of Excellence 2026 for their commitment to community excellence, and we are so proud of them,” Commissioner Martinez said.

West Kendall Baptist Hospital, which opened for patient care on April 27, 2011, is a teaching hospital with surgical, emergency, maternity and diagnostic units. The hospital represents the first completely new, non-replacement hospital built in Miami in more than 35 years. The hospital was designed to be able to grow with the needs of the community. Located on a 30-acre property in the Kendall Town Center, at 9555 SW 162nd Avenue, the four-story, 282,000-square-foot facility that includes acute care inpatient beds and private patient rooms.

